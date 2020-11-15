Sylvester Stallone has joined 'The Suicide Squad', confirms director James Gunn

Stallone also appeared in Gunn's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2", where he played the role of Stakar Ogord.

"The Suicide Squad" is a follow-up to the popular 2016 film helmed by David Ayer.

It stars Margot Robbie, Will Smith and Jared Leto, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Robbie will be seen reprising her role in the upcoming movie. She will be seen sharing screen space with Idris Elba, Joel Kinnaman and Taika Waititi.

Gunn penned the screenplay based on the comic book by John Ostrander.

The film is scheduled to release on August 6 next year.