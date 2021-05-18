Supermodel Naomi Campbell becomes mother to a baby girl, says 'there is no greater love'

Supermodel Naomi Campbell on Tuesday announced that she has become a mother to a baby girl.

The British supermodel, who will turn 51 on May 22, took to Instagram and shared the news, posting a photo in which she's cradling the feet of her newborn daughter.

"A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother. So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love," Campbell captioned the photo.