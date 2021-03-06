'Suits' actor Patrick J. Adams slams the Royals for 'tormenting' Meghan Markle

Canadian actor Patrick J. Adams who is best known for his role Mike Ross in USA Network's TV series 'Suits' has come out in support of his former co-star Meghan Markle amid bullying claims.
Patrick took to Twitter and shared a thread slamming the Royals for “promoting and amplifying accusations of bullying” despite the fact that she's pregnant with her second child.
The 39-year-old began his thread by sharing his time with Meghan on the sets of ‘Suits’. The Duchess of Sussex essayed the role of Rachel Zane from seasons 1-7.
He then moves on to state her life after falling in love, marrying Prince Harry and trying to find her place in the Royal family’s dynamic “that can at best be described as complicated and at worst, seemingly archaic and toxic.”
Adams also directed his anger towards the British Press stating, “It sickened me to read the endless racist, slanderous, click baiting vitriol spewed in her direction from all manner of media across the UK and the world but I also knew that Meghan was stronger than people realized or understood and they would regret underestimating her.”
Meghan gave birth to a son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, on May 6, 2019. On February 14, 2021, it was announced that she was pregnant again.
Patrick further added “It’s OBSCENE that the Royal Family, who’s newest member is currently GROWING INSIDE OF HER, is promoting and amplifying accusations of “bullying” against a woman who herself was basically forced to flee the UK in order to protect her family and her own mental health.”
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will finally get the chance to tell the story behind their departure from royal duties directly to the public on Sunday, when their two-hour interview with Oprah Winfrey is broadcast.
But back home in Britain, events have conspired to overshadow the tale of a prince and his American bride. On top of the pandemic and record economic slump, Prince Philip, Harry's 99-year-old grandfather, has been hospitalised for almost three weeks and is now recovering from a heart procedure.
Weighing in on the same, Adams further added, “IMO, this newest chapter and it’s timing is just another stunning example of the shamelessness of an institution that has outlived its relevance, is way overdrawn on credibility and apparently bankrupt of decency. Find someone else to admonish, berate and torment. My friend Meghan is way out of your league.”
Besides Patrick, Meghan's other celebrity friends have come out in her support.
Roxane Gay tweeted: "Those British papers really cannot tolerate that Prince Harry loves a black woman. He was right to leave. I don't even think it was a hard decision. They will never ever stop trying to tear Meghan apart. It's absolutely grotesque. And for his family to question that decision, and do all these passive aggressive things to try and get ahead of the Oprah interview."
Gay continued: "To punish him for protecting his wife and babies. Smh. It's a shame. I know they are fine but I feel for them nonetheless."
Gabrielle Union, 48, retweeted Gay's messages and tweeted a "Sure, Jan" GIF from "The Brady Bunch", alongside a Times of London report claiming Meghan faced a bullying complaint by one of her "closest advisers" at Kensington Palace.
"Do y'all find yourselves getting mad as HELL every time they talk sideways about the Duchess Meghan?" tweeted Chance the Rapper.
Halle Berry, who is not very active on microblogging sites, made an exception as she posted, "It's still Protect Black Women."
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)