'Suits' actor Patrick J. Adams slams the Royals for 'tormenting' Meghan Markle

Canadian actor Patrick J. Adams who is best known for his role Mike Ross in USA Network's TV series 'Suits' has come out in support of his former co-star Meghan Markle amid bullying claims.

Patrick took to Twitter and shared a thread slamming the Royals for “promoting and amplifying accusations of bullying” despite the fact that she's pregnant with her second child.

The 39-year-old began his thread by sharing his time with Meghan on the sets of ‘Suits’. The Duchess of Sussex essayed the role of Rachel Zane from seasons 1-7.