'Such a Ravenclaw thing to do': Did Katie Leung aka Cho Chang 'cancel' JK Rowling?

JK Rowling, the author of 'Harry Potter' has caused a stir after criticizing an article that used the phrase "people who menstruate." Rowling received a lot of flak for posting a series of 'transphobic' tweets. Following the controversy, while actor Daniel Radcliffe released a statement, actor Katie Leung seems to have taken a sly dig at the author.
Katie Leung, who played Cho Chang in the Harry Potter series, took to Twitter to share links of pro-trans organizations and funds and wrote, "So, you want my thoughts on Cho Chang? Okay, here goes.."
Reacting to the tweet, a user commented, "katie really went avada kedavra on racism and transphobia."
Another wrote, "I cried for an hour yesterday after reading her post. I just couldn’t get the image of a young trans kid who lives and breathes Harry Potter accidentally stumbling upon her posts out of my head. Thank you for this, from the bottom of my heart."
"Did she- she she really cancelled j k rowling without even talking about her? That's such a Ravenclaw thing to do! Cho Chang would be proud," read a comment.
Here are the Twitter reactions to Katie's Twitter trend:
Rowling drew outrage on Twitter when she criticized an opinion piece from Devex that used the phrase "people who menstruate.”
“I’m sure there used to be a word for those people," the famous British author tweeted. "Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?” She continued with another thread speaking about the concept of biological sex.
“If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction,” she tweeted.
“If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.”
Rowling''s tweets caused a firestorm of responses from the LGBTQ community and others who were upset with her words. Acting upon the same, actor Daniel Radcliffe has cited a contrasting opinion in a statement.
