'Such a Ravenclaw thing to do': Did Katie Leung aka Cho Chang 'cancel' JK Rowling?

JK Rowling, the author of 'Harry Potter' has caused a stir after criticizing an article that used the phrase "people who menstruate." Rowling received a lot of flak for posting a series of 'transphobic' tweets. Following the controversy, while actor Daniel Radcliffe released a statement, actor Katie Leung seems to have taken a sly dig at the author.

Katie Leung, who played Cho Chang in the Harry Potter series, took to Twitter to share links of pro-trans organizations and funds and wrote, "So, you want my thoughts on Cho Chang? Okay, here goes.."

Reacting to the tweet, a user commented, "katie really went avada kedavra on racism and transphobia."

Another wrote, "I cried for an hour yesterday after reading her post. I just couldn’t get the image of a young trans kid who lives and breathes Harry Potter accidentally stumbling upon her posts out of my head. Thank you for this, from the bottom of my heart."

"Did she- she she really cancelled j k rowling without even talking about her? That's such a Ravenclaw thing to do! Cho Chang would be proud," read a comment.

