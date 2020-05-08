Stuck with U: Ariana Grande 'did not allow' 'Tiger King' star Carole Baskin's cameo in her collab with Justin Bieber

The 'Senorita' crooner quickly responded to Bieber's tweet and noted that she did not authorise using Baskin in the official music video. She wrote, "for the record, I did not allow or approve this clip to be in the actual video. but. nonetheless. it exists and that's ..... unique." She added, counting down to the music video's premiere, "anyway, 7.5 hours !" In early May, Grande and Bieber announced their collaboration, while sharing that proceeds from the streams and sales of 'Stuck with U' will be donated to the First Responder Children's Foundation to fund grants and scholarships for children of healthcare workers, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, police officers and firefighters serving at the frontlines during the COVID-19 crisis.

For the disapproval, it is unclear exactly why Grande rejected Baskin's submission for the music video.

Baskin confirmed that she willingly submitted a clip to be included in the 'Stuck with U' music video.

Earlier on Thursday, the 'Tiger King' star told TMZ that she's not upset her submission was rejected, but actually happy Bieber shared it online and "hopes it doesn't attract too many of the haters who have been bashing us since being misled by 'Tiger King'."