'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown finds it difficult to dress up for red carpet events

Millie also said that she wants to adjust her outfits to reflect her new self.

She said: "I would really enjoy wearing more fitted clothes now. I feel like I'm becoming someone and being a woman so I just want to show that."

"I think about the girls who are going to look at the picture, those young girls that are going to look at me and if they think, 'Wow that's what I should dress up as.' They are my age, so those are the ones I think of. I want to make sure that I'm influencing being your age and being who you are in that time of your life," she added.