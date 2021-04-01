‘Stranger Things’ actor Millie Bobby Brown has never watched a Marvel, DC, or Harry Potter film!

Millie Bobby Brown, who is currently promoting her creature feature "Godzilla Vs. Kong" made a startling revelation as someone in the entertainment industry.

The 17-year-old 'Stranger Things' star, during an interview with MTV said that she has never seen a Marvel, DC or a Harry Potter movie to date.

She said, “So I haven’t watched a Marvel film, ever, and I’ve never watched a DC film. News, I know It’s not (my thing) but I’m open to it. I’ve just never been like "Oh I’m going to put on this film.”

“I have so many friends that just look at me and they’re like ‘How?’ and I’m like ‘I don’t know,” she added.

Millie reprises her role of Madison Russell in "Godzilla Vs. Kong".

"I've always felt Madison is a really relatable teenager who just goes through things that are obviously quite extraordinary. I mean, seeing a monster like Godzilla right in front of your face is probably not going to happen to most of us, but like all kids, she has something to say and she wants to be heard, to have a voice," she told IANS.

Being in charge of the safety of Godzilla in the film, Brown said her on screen avatar, Madison, feels immensely protective of the largely misjudged creature.

"For me, that's what she's always brought to the table as part of her family -- a point of view. It might be different from her parents', but she's always been around their work as scientists, so it's had an effect on her, and now she's really good at educating herself about what's going on, especially where Godzilla's concerned," she added.

"Godzilla Vs. Kong" released on March 24 in theatres worldwide.