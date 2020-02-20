Steven Spielberg's daughter is pursuing a career as porn star and stripper

Filmmaker Steven Spielberg's daughter Mikaela is pursuing a career in adult entertainment industry.

The 23-year-old girl, who was adopted by Spielberg and his wife Kate Capshaw when she was a baby has started, producing her own porn videos. She also would love to work in a strip club once she obtains her stripper license, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Mikaela has chosen Sugar Star as her stage name.

"I just launched my self produced adult entertainment career. Safe, sane, consensual is the goal y'all. My body, my life, my income, my choice. I owe not a single person my autonomy or virtue just because of a name," she wrote on Instagram.

Hoping to become financially independent from her parents, Mikaela said she "just got tired of working day to day in a way that wasn't satisfying (her) soul."