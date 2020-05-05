Stephenie Meyer confirms 'Twilight' prequel book - 'Midnight Sun' - from Edward Cullen's perspective

American novelist Stephenie Meyer, best known for her vampire romance series 'Twlight', has confirmed the release of her new book 'Midnight Sun'. The book is the prequel of 'Twilight' and will explore the characters from vampire Edward Cullen's perspective.

Stephenie Meyer's 'Twilight' series were also adapted into movies that featured Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan and Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen. The romantic fantasy films became cult classics and enjoy a massive fan-following till date. In the previous installments of the novel, the story was narrated by Bella, however, 'Midnight Sun' is the perspective of vampire Edward. Stephenie Meyer announced the news on Monday at the 'Good Morning America' show and said that she hopes the book helps people get distracted amid the COVID-19 crisis.

She said, "I am very excited to finally, finally announce the release of Midnight Sun on 4 August. It's a crazy time right now, and I wasn't sure if this was the right time to put this book out, but some of you have been waiting for just so, so long. It didn't seem fair to make you wait anymore."

On her website, Stephenie Meyer wrote, "At first I was planning to post it all here on my website, but I changed my mind for two reasons, the most important being that Edward’s version is much longer than Bella’s – Edward over-thinks everything."

Meyer's previous installments of 'Twilight Saga' has sold more than 100 million copies worldwide and have also been adapted into blockbuster films.