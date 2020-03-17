'Stay home people and be pragmatic': Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus

Washington DC: Actor Idris Elba on Monday (local time) said that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

"This morning I tested positive for COVID-19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus.

Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I am doing. No panic," Elba tweeted alongside a video in which he is seen with his wife Sabrina Dhowre.

In the video, Elba, 47, said that he got tested after he found out last Friday that he had been exposed to someone who tested positive.