Stay classy my friends: MJ's son Prince Jackson glows up with 'gorgeous sister' Paris

Los Angeles: Late singer Michael Jackson's son Prince Michael has spoken in glowing terms about his sister Paris as they glammed up for the 60th birthday celebrations of Motown records.

The King of Pop's children gave a rare insight into their lives as they let the cameras follow them as they got ready, reports mirror.co.uk.

They spoke candidly about their sibling relationship and it became clear that there was plenty of love and a little rivalry between the two.