Stay at David Beckham's lavish Rs 184 crore Beverly Hills mansion for Rs 18 lakh a month

Former football player and a world-wide sensation David Beckham recently gave away his extravagant hilltop mansion at Beverly Hills which costs about £20 million, proving that money is nothing to worry about.

David is said to have splashed out $25,000 (£20,000) last month to rent the six-bedroom, nine bathroom lavish property, according to The Sun.

Built in 2014, the 11,200 square foot hilltop home features modern glass walls, sweeping marble floors, attractive monochrome furnishings and breathtaking city views of downtown Los Angeles.