'Star Trek - Discovery 3' starts streaming on Netflix: Is Adil Husain the first Indian to feature on the American show

'Star Trek: Discovery 3', the show that features actors like Michelle Yeoh, David Ajala, Doug Jones and Sonequa Martin-Green and Indian actor Adil Hussain, started streaming on Netflix, on Friday. The season 3 takes the Discovery crew 930 years into the future.
Hussain, who's featured in international projects such as 'The Reluctant Fundamentalist' and 'Life of Pi', recently took to twitter to say that he is happy to be a part of the popular American show, which he feels has the most inclusive cast.
"Star Trek Discovery season 3 is here now streaming on @NetflixIndia. The casting is the most Inclusive I have ever seen. Yes, it does include me," he tweeted on Friday.
While Adil's fans showered him with compliments, some wondered if he's the first Indian to feature on the American show.
Well, the 'English Vinglish' actor is surprisingly not the first Indian actor to appear in the franchise originating from the 1960s science fiction television series -'Star Trek'.
Persis Khambatta, the Indian model who won Miss Universe 1965, played Lieutenant Ilia in the feature film 'Star Trek: The Motion Picture'. The actress made her Bollywood debut with director K. A. Abbas's 'Bambai Raat Ki Bahon Mein', but was best known for her role as the bald Deltan navigator.
Apart from Khambatta, Deep Roy as Keenser in 'Star Trek' (2009) and 'Star Trek Into Darkness' (2013), Kavi Raz as an engineer named Singh in 'Star Trek: The Next Generation' (1987) and Canadian-Indian actress Nazneen Contractor as Rima Harewood in 'Star Trek Into Darkness' (2013) are among the few Indian actors who've been part of the franchise.
The American series' character named Khan Noonien Singh, referred to as Khan, is believed to be an Indian. In the two-volume 'The Eugenics Wars: The Rise' and 'Fall of Khan Noonien Singh', Khan is depicted as a North Indian from a family of Sikhs. In 'The Wrath of Khan', after the makers roped in Mexican actor Ricardo Montalban, they had faced backlash from fans and critics for not casting an Indian actor.
