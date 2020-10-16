'Star Trek - Discovery 3' starts streaming on Netflix: Is Adil Husain the first Indian to feature on the American show

'Star Trek: Discovery 3', the show that features actors like Michelle Yeoh, David Ajala, Doug Jones and Sonequa Martin-Green and Indian actor Adil Hussain, started streaming on Netflix, on Friday. The season 3 takes the Discovery crew 930 years into the future.

Hussain, who's featured in international projects such as 'The Reluctant Fundamentalist' and 'Life of Pi', recently took to twitter to say that he is happy to be a part of the popular American show, which he feels has the most inclusive cast.

"Star Trek Discovery season 3 is here now streaming on @NetflixIndia. The casting is the most Inclusive I have ever seen. Yes, it does include me," he tweeted on Friday.