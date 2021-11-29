'Spider-Man: No Way Home' to release in India a day before the US

New Delhi: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', the new Spider Man film starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, is all set to release in India on December 16, a day ahead of its release in the US.
"We have some exciting news for all the Spider-Man & Marvel fans! Our favourite superhero will be swinging in one day earlier than the US! Catch #SpiderManNoWayHome on December 16 in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu," tweeted Sony Pictures India.
We have some exciting news for all the Spider-Man & Marvel fans! Our favourite superhero will be swinging in one day earlier than the US! Catch #SpiderManNoWayHome on December 16 in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/uUNQNJ7e3h— Sony Pictures India (@SonyPicsIndia) November 29, 2021
In the film, with Spider-Man's identity now revealed, Peter asks Doctor Strange for help. When a spell goes wrong, dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear, forcing Peter to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.
The film will also feature appearances from Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May.
ALSO READI'd be old MJ at this point with little Spidey babies: Kirsten Dunst on possibly returning to...
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)