Spider-Man 3: Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon unveil first photos with a hilarious twist

Actor Tom Holland and other cast members of 'Spider-Man 3' unveiled their first looks from the upcoming Marvel film but with a hilarious twist.

The actors shared stills from the movie on Instagram while joking about the titles of the forthcoming film. Holland shared a few glimpses from the movie on the photo-sharing application on Tuesday while adding a funny title for the movie.

"So excited to announce the new Spider-Man title. Can't wait for you a lot to see what we have been up to. Love from Atlanta," Holland wrote, while also sharing another slide in the post with the title, 'Spider-Man: Phone Home', a play on the 1982 film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.