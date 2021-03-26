Spencer: Jack Farthing to portray Prince Charles in Pablo Larrain's film based on Princess Diana

Filmmaker Pablo Larrain's "Spencer", the film featuring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, has found its Prince Charles in actor Jack Farthing.

The film, which will centre around the Princess of Wales' decision to leave Prince Charles while holidaying with the British royals, has a script from Steven Knight of "Peaky Blinders" fame.

According to Deadline, the story takes place over three days, in one of Princess Diana's final Christmas holidays in the House of Windsor in their Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England.

Farthing, best known for his role on the BBC One drama series "Poldark", joins the films cast along with actors Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins and Sean Harris.