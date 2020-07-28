Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas’ daughter’s name ‘Willa’ inspired by ‘Game of Thrones’ season 8?

“Game of Thrones” actor Sophie Turner and her husband, musician Joe Jonas, have become parents to their first child together.
According to TMZ, Turner gave birth to the baby girl last Wednesday at a hospital in Los Angeles.
“Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby,” a representative of the couple said in a statement.
They have named their daughter Willa.
According to reports, Willa, as per old German culture, translates to "will helmet" or "resolute protection."
Turner, who played the role of Sansa Stark in “Game of Thrones”, could have also named her daughter based on one of the characters in the series.
In season eight, Willa is a young woman, who worked as a maid in Starks's ancestral home Winterfell.
According to Page Six, the 24-year-old former 'Game of Thrones' star, was dressed comfortably for her jaunt in a fitted sweatshirt, leggings, Ugg logo slippers and a face mask, while the 30-year-old crooner opted for a red T-shirt, jeans, a light jacket and a face mask.
In the past, pregnant Turner concealed her bump with babydoll dresses and conveniently placed sweaters she carried in front of her belly.
In February, news broke that the couple were expecting their first child together, but they have yet to confirm it themselves.
The duo, Jonas and Turner married in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony in May 2019 after the Billboard Music Awards. They held a second wedding at Chateau de Tourreau in Sarrians, France, over the summer.
On June 30, Sophie and Joe celebrated their first wedding anniversary.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)