Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas’ daughter’s name ‘Willa’ inspired by ‘Game of Thrones’ season 8?

“Game of Thrones” actor Sophie Turner and her husband, musician Joe Jonas, have become parents to their first child together.

According to TMZ, Turner gave birth to the baby girl last Wednesday at a hospital in Los Angeles.

“Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby,” a representative of the couple said in a statement.

They have named their daughter Willa.

According to reports, Willa, as per old German culture, translates to "will helmet" or "resolute protection."

Turner, who played the role of Sansa Stark in “Game of Thrones”, could have also named her daughter based on one of the characters in the series.