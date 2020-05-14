Sophie Turner flaunts baby bump on a stroll with hubby Joe Jonas

Washington D.C.: English actor Sophie Turner's baby bump was on display as she took a walk with husband Joe Jonas this week.

According to Page Six, the 24-year-old former 'Game of Thrones' star, was dressed comfortably for her jaunt in a fitted sweatshirt, leggings, Ugg logo slippers and a face mask, while the 30-year-old crooner opted for a red T-shirt, jeans, a light jacket and a face mask.

In the past, pregnant Turner concealed her bump with babydoll dresses and conveniently placed sweaters she carried in front of her belly.