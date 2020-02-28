Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum to judge 'America's Got Talent'

Actress Sofia Vergara has taken up the role of a judge for the upcoming 15th season of "America's Got Talent". Model Heidi Klum is set to return to the show.

They will join the current judging panel that consists of Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel, with Terry Crews serving as the show's host, reports variety.com.

This comes amid an ongoing investigation into the events leading up to the exit of judges Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough last season, over what numerous sources described as a toxic culture on the show.