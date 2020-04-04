'So what, I'm still a rock star': Singer Pink reveals she tested positive for COVID-19, donates USD 1 million

Pink on Saturday revealed that she, too, has tested positive for coronavirus. However, a re-test done a few days ago showed the results negatively. The 40-year-old singer took to Instagram to detail the process she went through when tested positive.

"Two weeks ago my three-year-old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive," she began.

The 'Try' singer also said that following up instructions given by her doctors and staying home made her tests show negative when re-tested. The musician further called out the government saying it as an "absolute travesty and failure" for not make testing more widely accessible.

"This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends, and our communities," she added.