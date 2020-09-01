Singer Usher and girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea expecting first child together

Singer Usher and his girlfriend, record executive Jenn Goicoechea, are expecting their first child together.

According to Us Weekly, the couple is "thrilled and very excited" about this new addition in their lives.

Usher has two sons, Usher and Navid, with his ex-wife Tameka Raymond.

The singer started dating Jenn after his divorce from Grace Miguel was finalised.

Usher and Jenn were first spotted together in October last year.