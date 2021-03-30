Singer Pharrell Williams demands justice for his cousin killed in Virginia Beach shootings

Grammy award-winning singer Pharrell Williams has demanded justice for his cousin, who was one of the two people shot dead in the Virginia Beach shootings on March 26.

"The loss of these lives is a tragedy beyond measure. My cousin Donovon was killed during the shootings. He was a bright light and someone who always showed up for others. It is critical my family and the other victims' families get the transparency, honesty and justice they deserve," he wrote on Instagram on Tuesday (India time).