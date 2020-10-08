Singer Meghan Trainor announces pregnancy with husband Daryl Sabara

Los Angeles: Singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor and her husband Daryl Sabara are expecting their first child together.

The couple shared the news during their appearance on the "Today" show.

"I'm very good as you can tell - it's all Christmas here. But there's other news that I'm dying to tell you and my heart's pounding out of my chest," Trainor said.

The singer then turned to her husband, who proudly revealed, "We're pregnant".

"We're so excited we couldn't sleep. We've been waiting for so long. I was thinking about who do we tell first and I've told Hoda since I was 19, going to the 'Today' show, 'I will have the most babies in the world'," Trainor added.