Singer Lana Del Rey faces backlash after sharing photos of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip

In one image, Queen Elizabeth is seen smiling at Prince Philip, while another shows a black-and-white snapshot of the long-time partners holding two of their young children.

Many of Del Rey's nearly 19 million Instagram followers took issue with her post, noting that Philip and Elizabeth were distant relatives.

"Mmm i love how they were cousins<3," one person commented. Another wrote, "Bestie they're related." Others begged the singer to remove the post.

"Please delete this I can't keep defending you," a fan responded, while another suggested, "Step away from the phone BFF."

In late March, Del Rey released her newest album, 'Chemtrails Over the Country Club', which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart. The set follows 2017's 'Lust for Life' and 2014's 'Ultraviolence'.

The singer has already teased her next project, 'Rock Candy Sweet', which is scheduled to arrive on June 1.