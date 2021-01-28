Singer Halsey announces pregnancy; flaunts baby bump in topless photos

Halsey suffered a miscarriage in 2018. In an interview on "The Doctors" she shared that she suffers from a condition called endometriosis -- which can cause infertility.

While the singer did not reveal who the baby daddy is, she tagged screenwriter and producer Alev Aydin in the first photo.

Aydin commented on the post: "Heart so full, I love you, sweetness." She replied, "I love you!!!!!! And I love this mini human already."

He also shared the same post on his account.

The news of her pregnancy comes days after she announced cancellation of tour which was originally scheduled to take place in 2020.

"Safety is the priority. I wish things were different. I love you. Dreaming of seeing your faces again," the singer wrote on Twitter.

Halsey promised to "find new ways to connect despite the circumstances".

In May 2020, Halsey revealed that she was studying law during the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She hinted that she is working on exploring a new career option when she posted several images, including a close-up of a book on Erwin Chemerinsky's constitutional law studies.

On the personal front, Halsey revealed that she is bisexual. She dated a girl prior to her singing career.

In 2015 she dated Norwegian producer Lido. The relationship lasted for a year.

In 2017, she began dating American rapper G-Eazy and broke up in 2018.

The same year, she dated English alternative rock musician Yungblud and broke up in 2019.

Halsey dated actor Evan Peters from 2019 to 2020.