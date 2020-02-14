Singer Enrique Iglesias and tennis star Anna Kournikova welcome their third child

Washington D.C.: Musician Enrique Iglesias and tennis star Anna Kournikova announced the birth of their baby girl on social media on Thursday (local time). They welcomed their third child last month after keeping Kournikova's pregnancy a secret.

The 44-year-old singer shared the moment of happiness on Instagram and wrote, "My Sunshine 01.30.2020" In the lovely picture, Enrique is seen holding the newborn in the hospital.