Singer Adele's $171 million divorce with Simon Konecki is a hush-hush affair; deets inside

Singer Adele and her husband, entrepreneur Simon Konecki, parted ways in April, 2019. The couple that decided to part ways after 9 years is currently on the final stages of their divorce. While most celebrity divorces become the talk of the town, Adele and Simon's divorce is going tgo be a hush hush affair.

A court in Los Angeles has granted Adele's request of keeping the details of her $171 million divorce private. The Grammy-winner singer will share a joint of her 7-year-old son Angelo with estranged husband. However, reports claim that 'financial, sales or other confidential business information' about the legal proceedings of the divorce will be not be available to the public.

Last year the singer's representative had released a statement that read “Adele and her partner have separated. They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

Simon Konecki is co-founder of Life water and its charity Drop4drop, which promotes global access to clean water. 'Hello' singer Adele has always fiercely guarded her private life and did not even confirm her union with longtime partner Konecki until 2017. During a concert, Adele had referred to herself as a 'married' woman. In her 2017 Grammys speech, the hit-maker had also referred to Konecki as her husband while accepting a Grammy in 2017. The estranged couple's son Angelo was born in 2012.

The 31-year-old singer is currently dating British rapper and document producer Skepta.