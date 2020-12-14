Sia claims Shia LaBeouf 'conned' her into an 'adulterous relationship'

Los Angeles: Singer Sia has claimed that actor Shia LaBeouf is a "pathological liar" who tricked her into an adulterous relationship.

The Australian singer made the revelation in a Twitter post supporting FKA twigs' lawsuit against LaBeouf in which the artist has accused him of "relentless abuse," including sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress.

"I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single," Sia wrote. "I believe he's very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims. Just know, if you love yourself- stay safe, stay away," Sia tweeted over the weekend.