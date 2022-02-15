'She wasn’t adopted, she’s my child': Supermodel Naomi Campbell, 51, shares first glimpse of baby girl

Nearly a year after supermodel Naomi Campbell announced that she has become a mother to a baby girl, the 51-year-old shared first glimpse on social media, asserting that her daughter was not adopted and is her biological child.

“I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her,” she told British Vogue in an interview.

“But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done," she added.

Naomi hasn’t revealed the name of her daughter yet. She is reportedly saving for her book.

As reported by Page Six, it is unclear who the dad is and whether Campbell conceived a baby, or hired a surrogate.

"Naomi has been needing to be a mother for quite a while and it finally happened. She is the godmother to numerous friends' kids and has consistently looked forward to the day of beginning her own family," a source told the outlet.

Campbell has been open in the past about wanting to welcome a baby into her life.

"I consider having children constantly. However, presently with the manner in which science is, I want to do it when I want," she revealed to Evening Standard magazine in May 2017.

Campbell later told WSJ. Magazine in October 2019 that she was open to whatever "the universe brings" her.

Page Six revealed that the 51-year-old businesswoman was previously linked to former One Direction vocalist Liam Payne, businessmen Vladislav Doronin and Flavio Briatore, Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio and U2 bassist Adam Clayton.

