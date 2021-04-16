'She was full of compassion, always cared for the people': Gal Gadot on Princess Diana as inspiration for 'Wonder Woman'

Washington [US]: Hollywood star Gal Gadot recently revealed that she used the late Princess Diana as an inspiration for her role of the Amazonian superhero 'Wonder Woman' in the DC verse flick.

According to Fox News, the 35-year-old actor revealed that after watching a documentary about the Princess of Wales, she felt there was a connection between the late royal and the DC Comics superhero.

Gadot said, "I remember watching a documentary about Princess Diana and there was a part where they said she was full of compassion and always cared for the people and that was like, 'Ding, ding, ding,' that should be the Wonder Woman we have."