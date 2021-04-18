'She helped shape me as a person so much': 'Harry Potter' actor Tom Felton pens emotional note remembering Helen McCrory

Actor Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in 'Harry Potter' films, has penned an emotional note mourning the demise of actress Helen McCrory.

McCrory essayed the role of Draco Malfoy's mother Narcissa in the film series based on the eponymous novels by J. K. Rowling.

Sharing a still from the movie, Tom wrote: "So sad to say farewell so suddenly - I never took the chance to tell her, but she helped shape me as a person so much - on & off-screen - She was always relentlessly herself- razor-sharp wit - silver-tongued - kind & warm-hearted - she suffered no fools yet had time for everyone - thank you for lighting the way forward & holding my hand when I needed it."