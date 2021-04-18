'She helped shape me as a person so much': 'Harry Potter' actor Tom Felton pens emotional note remembering Helen McCrory

Actor Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in 'Harry Potter' films, has penned an emotional note mourning the demise of actress Helen McCrory.
McCrory essayed the role of Draco Malfoy's mother Narcissa in the film series based on the eponymous novels by J. K. Rowling.
Sharing a still from the movie, Tom wrote: "So sad to say farewell so suddenly - I never took the chance to tell her, but she helped shape me as a person so much - on & off-screen - She was always relentlessly herself- razor-sharp wit - silver-tongued - kind & warm-hearted - she suffered no fools yet had time for everyone - thank you for lighting the way forward & holding my hand when I needed it."
British actress Helen McCrory, died at the age of 52 on Friday after a battle with cancer, her husband, actor Damian Lewis, confirmed on Twitter.
She was best known to fans for her roles in popular 'Harry Potter' franchise and TV show 'Peaky Blinders'.
Author J K Rowling also condoled McCrory's death on Twitter.
"I'm devastated to learn of the death of Helen McCrory, an extraordinary actress and a wonderful woman who's left us far too soon. My deepest condolences to her family, especially her husband and children. Simply heartbreaking news," she said.
'Harry Potter' actor Chris Rankin, who played Percy Weasley, tweeted, "Awful news about Helen McCrory. A sublime talent, and, from the couple of brief moments our paths crossed whilst battling Hogwarts, a very lovely person. 52 is no age."
