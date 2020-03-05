Shawn Mendes surprises Camila Cabello with a Cinderella-themed birthday bash

Washington D.C.: American-Canadian singer Camila Cabello celebrated her birthday along with beau Shawn Mendes, who threw a surprise Cinderella-themed birthday party for her.

According to E!News, the 23-year-old singer is currently overseas in the United Kingdom filming for the upcoming musical remake of 'Cinderella' but that didn't stop Shawn Mendes from hopping on a plane and surprising his girlfriend with the best birthday celebration.

Cabello was also joined by the rest of the 'Cinderella' cast. The director of the film Kay Cannon shared an adorable picture from the birthday party where the two can be seen smiling. Cannon also wished Cabello happy birthday in an Instagram post, the caption to the post reads, Sweet @camila_cabello turns 23 today!!! Celebratin' "Cinderella" style.

Irish actor Fra Fee also shared the pictures from the birthday bash.