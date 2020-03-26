Shawn Mendes donates USD 175,000 to combat coronavirus outbreak

Washington D.C.: Pop star Shawn Mendes has donated $175,000 to the SickKids Foundation in Toronto with emergency medical resources to combat the coronavirus.

According to Variety, Mendes said in a statement: "Through The Shawn Mendes Foundation, we have been working to find ways to best support the COVID-19 crisis.

By making this donation to SickKids, we hope to help provide support in the urgent screening and prevention of COVID-19 for their patients and the surrounding community of Toronto.

For the next month, we will be directing all donations to The Shawn Mendes Foundation to go towards additional efforts by SickKids, as well as efforts being made internationally by the World Health Organization COVID-19 Response Fund."