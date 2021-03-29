Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello's LA home targetted by burglars; 'Stitches' singer's G-Wagon stolen

Singers Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's Los Angeles residence was attacked by burglars last week and they stole 'Stitches' singer's swanky G-wagon. The lovebirds were reportedly home when the robbers broke into their apartment.
According to a report by TMZ, burglars broke into Shawn and Camila's home through a window and managed to steal the former's car. The intruders managed to flee the spot with the G-wagon before the Los Angeles Police Department arrived.
The LAPD is still investigating and no arrests have been made.
The 'Senorita' singers, who were first linked in summer 2019, have been living together during the coronavirus pandemic.
After living at he former Fifth Harmony member's home in Miami, Shawn and Camila moved to her Hollywood Hills home in March.
The duo fell in love while working on 'Senorita' and have been inseparable since the release of the song.
Further details awaited.
