Sharon Stone calls out Priyanka Chopra's dating app for shutting her account

Hollywood actress Sharon Stone has called out dating application Bumble for closing her account. The app, founded by Whitney Wolfe Herd, is a joint venture between actress Priyanka Chopra and other members. Apparently it shutdown Stone’s account after users reported that it couldn’t have been her.
The 61-year-old tweeted, “I went on the @bumble dating sight and they closed my account. 👁👁Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me! Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary? 🤷🏼♀️ Don’t shut me out of the hive 🐝
Fans flooded the comment section stating that if the app cancels her then there’s no hope left for them. Meanwhile others demanded that Bumble apologise for the same.
Launched in 2018, Priyanka embarked on a new “chapter” as an investor for Bumble. It was an effort on her part to help change the tech industry’s gender disparity.
Priyanka was introduced to tech investing by her manager Anjula Acharia, a founder and angel investor who spent time as an entrepreneur-in-residence and partner at Trinity Ventures, a Silicon Valley venture capital firm. The two have worked together since 2010.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)