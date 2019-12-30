Sharon Stone calls out Priyanka Chopra's dating app for shutting her account

Hollywood actress Sharon Stone has called out dating application Bumble for closing her account. The app, founded by Whitney Wolfe Herd, is a joint venture between actress Priyanka Chopra and other members. Apparently it shutdown Stone’s account after users reported that it couldn’t have been her.

The 61-year-old tweeted, “I went on the @bumble dating sight and they closed my account. 👁👁Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me! Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary? 🤷🏼‍♀️ Don’t shut me out of the hive 🐝