Shanna Moakler accuses ex Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian of 'destroying' her family

American actor-model Shanna Moakler in a recent conversation allegedly accused her -- ex-husband Travis Barker and new girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian -- of destroying her relationship with her children.

According to Fox News, during a quick Question and Answer session with TMZ, the 46-year-old reality TV star claimed that recent accusations from her children, 17-year-old Landon and 15-year-old Alabama that she's been an absentee mother didn't begin until "my ex started dating a certain person." Moakler also doubled-down on claims that Travis had an affair with Kourtney's sister, Kim during their marriage, which she claims ultimately led to their separation.

"My family's broken because of this family and now my kids and I are alienated from each other because of another sister in the family. So, yay for me," she said.