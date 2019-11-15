Sexy Salma Hayek revisits her 'After the Sunset' days with a sizzling throwback video

American-Mexican actress Salma Hayek has always been an apple to her fans' eyes. Recently, the Frida actress shared a throwback video from the 2004 movie 'After the Sunset' and the fans can't keep calm.
Wearing a black bikini top and dancing as sensually as ever, the 53-year-old actress revisited her days from the the sets of the movie by sharing a throwback video and captioning "Once upon a time... when I was skinny."
Hayek is currently filming Marvel's "The Eternals," where she will play Ajak. However, the production of the film was temporarily halted earlier this month after an unknown object was found on the set.
