Sexy Kim Kardashian oils up her svelte figure to sunbathe in a skimpy bikini

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian oiled up her skin to flaunt a golden tan in the recent pictures shared by her on Instagram.

Clad in a dark pink bikini, Kim captioned it as, "still spamming vacay pics."

Kim is currently going through a divorce procedure with rapper Kanye West. They have four children -- North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Kim had filed for divorce on February 19 last year, after seven years of marriage.

That being said, she is officially dating 'Saturday Night Live' star and actor Pete Davidson.

Kim previously got to know Pete during her marriage to Kanye, but the pair reconnected when she hosted 'Saturday Night Live' in early October.

For her first-ever appearance on the comedy series, she and Pete portrayed Princess Jasmine and Aladdin in a sketch where they shared a kiss on a magic carpet ride.

Then, just a few weeks later, Kim and Pete were photographed holding hands on a rollercoaster at Knott's Berry Farm in Yorba Linda, Calif., delighting fans with the surprise outing.

Earlier this week, Kim and Pete were among the guests invited to a dinner party at Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' home in Los Angeles.

Kardashian's dinner with Bezos comes after the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum had a coffee date with Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton at the Hot & Cool Cafe in Canoga Park.

People magazine confirmed earlier this week that the meeting was tied to Hillary and Chelsea's upcoming Apple TV+ series. According to Deadline, the show is titled 'Gutsy Women' and inspired by their bestselling novel 'The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience'. The docuseries will feature a diverse cast of trailblazing women.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 09:15 AM IST