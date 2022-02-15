Sexy Kim Kardashian in a skimpy bikini is making her Instagram followers drool on Valentine's Day

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian decided to make her followers drool all as she blessed their Instagram feed with her special post on Valentine's Day.

The SKIMS mogul wore a skimpy black bikini holding up a heart sign of the brand and captioned it as, "Happy Valentine’s Day."

In another slide she can be seeing donning a hot pink two-piece and holding up a black heart-shaped balloon.

For those unversed, Kim, who is undergoing a divorce process with estranged husband Kanye West, is currently dating 'Saturday Night Live' star Pete Davidson.

In a recent interview with People (The TV Show!), Davidson, 28, opened up about his plans to celebrate Valentine's Day with Kardashian, admitting that this will be the first time he's had a significant other to spend the holiday with.

"I don't think I've ever had a Valentine's Day thing, really," said Davidson. "So this would be the first year that I'm thinking about Valentine's Day plans, I guess." "It's a big day," he added, saying that he's "very much so" mulling over the idea.

During the interview, Davidson also referred to the 41-year-old Skims mogul as his "girlfriend" publicly for the first time while opening up about living his life in the spotlight.

"Well, I don't really have Instagram. I don't have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set," he said.

"Or, if I'm off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don't do much. So my life's zero affected at all."

"Once in a while, someone will scream something at you, or it might be hard to get Dunkin' Donuts," the 'Big Time Adolescence' star continued.

"But other than that, it's pretty fine. It's not awful. It could be way worse."

Davidson and Kardashian first made headlines in October for sharing an on-screen kiss during her 'SNL' hosting debut. At the time, the pair played beloved Disney couple Aladdin and Jasmine.

Kardashian shares children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 2, with ex Kanye West. After nearly seven years of marriage, Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021. She has since requested to be declared legally "single."

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 09:37 AM IST