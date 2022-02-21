Sexy Kim Kardashian goes for a night swim in black leather bikini; see photos

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has set the internet ablaze with her stunning bikini photos.

Recently, the SKIMS mogul went for a dip beneath the full moon, rocking a black leather bikini and a slew of accessories, including gloves and sunglasses.

She shared a series of photos on Instagram with the caption, "NITESWIM."

In one of the photos, Kim can be seen sticking out her tongue and holding up her middle fingers. In another picture, she held her long tresses and flaunted her svelte figure.

For those unversed, Kim posted the bikini photos just a few days after her boyfriend Pete Davidson returned to Instagram.

Check out her post here:

Kim is undergoing a divorce process with estranged husband Kanye West.

Davidson and Kardashian first made headlines in October for sharing an on-screen kiss during her 'SNL' hosting debut. At the time, the pair played beloved Disney couple Aladdin and Jasmine.

Kardashian shares children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 2, with ex Kanye West.

After nearly seven years of marriage, Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021. She has since requested to be declared legally "single."

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 03:20 PM IST