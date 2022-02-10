Sexy Kim Kardashian flaunts wet body in a white outfit, puts her derriere on display

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian turned cover girl for Vogue magazine's latest issue. The 41-year-old American socialite and beauty mogul shared a series of pictures on Instagram that set the internet ablaze.

While one picture shows a wet Kim flaunting her svelte figure wearing white, the other shows the mother of four showing off her derriere.

Check out the pictures below.

Kim, who is going through a divorce with ex-husband Kanye West, spoke publically for the first time about "attacks" she has faced from him on social media.

Kim came out swinging, saying, "Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create. As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision -- because it brings her so much happiness." Kim clearly made a point of saying she is the primary caregiver.

She added, "Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all. From the beginning, I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way." She is also making it clear that there have been many other co-parenting issues, some that haven't surfaced publicly.

"Hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably," Kim concluded the post.

The former celebrity couple share 8-year-old daughter North, 6-year-old son Saint, 3-year-old daughter Chicago, and 2-year-old son Psalm.

Kim filed for divorce from the 'Donda' rapper in February after nearly seven years of marriage. The duo began dating in 2012 and got married in 2014.

Kanye who is currently dating actor Julia Fox has recently been in the headlines for being vocal about wanting a second chance with Kim, who is currently dating Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 10:41 AM IST