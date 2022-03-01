Sexy Britney Spears poses naked at the beach as she begins fiancé Sam Asghari's birthday celebration

Pop icon Britney Spears shared a series of pictures on Instagram where she can be seen posing naked at the beach. The American singer and songwriter is currently enjoying a tropical getaway with fiancé Sam Asghari, who is also celebrating his birthday.

Earlier, Britney posted a video flaunting her engagement ring and captioned it as, “May the birthday celebrations begin for my wonderful fiancé … I love him so much!!! My hero … my mentor … my rock … my bliss … my love!!! I hope you get everything and more for your birthday!!!”

The happy couple got engaged in September 2021 after Asghari popped the question with a gorgeous 4-carat diamond ring. Now, they're simply biding their time until the big day comes.

"Sooner or later, we're going to get married," Asghari told E! Producer Herbert Eaford, whose Gucci 'fit was so impressive he apparently scored an invitation to the wedding. "You'll be invited if you dress like this, man! Any day. You'd be my best man."

The couple hasn't revealed any major wedding details yet, but planning does seem to be underway.

This engagement comes five years after Asghari and Spears first met on the set of her 'Slumber Party' music video.

The 39-year-old singer was previously married to Jason Alexander for 55 hours in 2004, and backup dancer Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2007. She co-parents sons Preston and Jayden with Kevin.

Meanwhile, Spears has signed a USD 15 million book deal with publishing house Simon & Schuster for a tell-all memoir.

The book deal comes three months after the singer's 13-year conservatorship was terminated by a judge.

