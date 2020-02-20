'Sexualisation & insults made me insecure': Millie Bobby Brown

Los Angeles:"Stranger Things" actor Millie Bobby Brown, who turned 16 a day ago, posted an emotional post on her birthday, explaining how she dealt with online bullying and unecessary negativity.

"Ya girls 16... has felt like a long time coming. I feel like change needs to happen for not only this generation but the next. our world needs kindness and support in order for us children to grow and succeed. The last few years haven't been easy, I'll admit that.

"There are moments I get frustrated from the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization, and unnecessary insults that ultimately have resulted in pain and insecurity for me. But not ever will I be defeated. I will continue doing what I love and spreading the message in order to make change," Millie wrote on Instagram.

Along with the post, she shared a video in which we can see the glimpse of the negative articles written about her by the media.The articles mentioned how she quit Twitter due to internet bullying and after being falsely projected as a homophobe.

She also urged people to spread happiness.

"Let's focus on what needs changing and I hope this video informs you on the things that go on behind the scenes of the headlines and flashing lights. Don't worry I'll always find a way to smile ;) leggo 16," Millie added.