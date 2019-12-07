Sexiest man's sassiest wife: Chrissy Teigen gives it back to troll who asked her to 'cover up'

Model Chrissy Teigen, who is married to musician John Legend, has hit back at a troll who asked her to 'cover up' her breasts in the recent post.

Chrissy Teigen has an active social media presence and often shares pictures on Instagram. John Legend's wife and model Chrissy took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of her 3-year-old daughter Luna and her, engaging in some mommy-daughter time.

In the picture, Chrissy is seen wearing a dusky pink single-breasted blazer and Luna is trying to adjust her mom's top. "On set with my stylist," she captioned the picture, referring to her lil munchkin.

While fans loved the adorable picture, a troll commented on Chrissy's picture saying, "Jesus cover up your daughter is right there."

Fans took to the comments section to clapback at the troll however, clap back queen decided to do it herself. Chrissy gave it back to the troll saying, "She sucked it for months and doesn't mind it much."