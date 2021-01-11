'Sexiest Man Alive' Michael B. Jordan confirms dating Steve Harvey's daughter Lori on Instagram

Clearly the “sexiest man” has broken a few hearts by confirming his relationship.

Michael and Lori have reportedly been dating for months, after being spotted at a pre-Thanksgiving trip together. They also ringed in the New Year as a couple by heading out on a private getaway.

Lori was previously linked to rapper Future.

Jordan, globally popular for his role of boxer Adonis Creed in the Creed franchise of films.

His notable works include the indie feature Fruitvale Station, and his role of N'Jadaka or Erik 'Killmonger' Stevens in the superhero film, 'Black Panther'.

Jordan has been working towards making Hollywood a more diverse workplace. His company, Outlier Society Productions, was the first to adopt an inclusion rider that requires filmmakers to have a diverse cast and crew, and has been actively associated with Black Lives Matter movement.

He will next be seen as a former Navy SEAL-turned-CIA operative in Tom Clancy's "Without Remorse", and hopes "to be maybe directing a little more, acting less, producing a lot more" in the coming future.

Actress Tessa Thompson confirmed in December 2020 that Jordan will make his directorial debut with 'Creed III'.