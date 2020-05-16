'Sex can be kind of confusing': Justin Bieber 'wishes' he had saved himself for wife Hailey

Looking back at his bachelor days, singer Justin Bieber shared that he would have done a few things differently, including having sex before marriage.

The 26-year-old made the revelation while answering fan questions on an episode of his series with wife Hailey, 'The Biebers On Watch'.

"There are probably a lot of things I would change. I don't regret anything because I think it makes you who you are, and you learn from things," Justin said, according to usmagazine.com.

He added: "If I could go back and not have to face some of the bad hurt, I went through I probably would've saved myself for marriage. I know that sounds crazy. Sex can be kind of confusing when you're being sexually active with anybody."

Hailey agreed that getting physical can complicate relationships but she wasn't certain staying celibate would have been the right choice for her.

"I don't know if I'd say the same, but we had different experiences with everything. I do agree with the fact that being physical sometimes can make things more confusing," she explained.

Justin was earlier linked to celebrities like Sofia Richie, Kendall Jenner and Selena Gomez, whom he dated on and off from 2011 to 2018.