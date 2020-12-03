Selena Gomez rumoured to be dating NBA star Jimmy Butler: Report

American singer Selena Gomez, who said “a boyfriend is nowhere near the top of my list of priorities,” is now reported to be dating NBA star Jimmy Butler.

According to a report by Daily Mirror, the 28-year-old has met the Miami Heat player, 31, “a few times.”

A source told the tabloid that Jimmy asked Selena out for dinner while they were in NYC and they had a “great time.”

The source added that Selena is “single but open to dating.”

Gomez got stardom in 2007 at age 15 through "The Wizards of Waverly Place". She said that "the way the media has sometimes tried to explain things has made it sound really bad".

"When in reality, there's nothing wrong with the fact that I needed to go away or that I fell in love," she said, referring to her stints at mental health facilities and her relationships with former boyfriends like Justin Bieber and The Weeknd.

"I had to start opening up because people were taking away my narrative, and it was killing me," she said, adding: "I'm so young, and I'm going to keep changing, and no one has the right to tell me how my life's going."

Selena dated Justin in 2011 and broke up within a year. They seemed to be friendly again in 2017 but confirmed they aren’t together in 2018.

Gomez was in a relationship with The Weeknd for a brief period in 2017.

In April, Selena released the song "Boyfriend" which appeared on the deluxe version of her album titled "Rare".

"Many of you know how excited I've been to release a song called 'Boyfriend.' It's a lighthearted song about falling down and getting back up time and time again in love, but also knowing that you don't need anyone other than yourself to be happy," she said on Instagram.

Gomez added: "We wrote it long before our current crisis, but in the context of today, I want to be clear that a boyfriend is nowhere near the top of my list of priorities. Just like the rest of the world, I'm praying for safety, unity and recovery during this pandemic."