Selena Gomez, her little sister Gracie wear matching outfits at 'Frozen 2' premiere, see pics

Selena Gomez and her sister wore matching outfits at the 'Frozen 2' premiere and it looks like they are on their way to Arendelle!

The sisters joined other celebrities at the 'Frozen 2' premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on Thursday night, and stepped out on the red carpet in matching wintery princess outfits walking hand-in-hand, reported People.

The 27-year-old star had her hair done in loose braids, just like Princess Anna wears her hair in the animated film.

Gracie, her 6-year-old sister, kept her blonde tresses worn down her back. Both the sisters wore matching white prairie dresses with bell sleeves printed with small blue flowers and they topped off their outfits with dark grey sequined cloaks lined with feathers around the neck.

While the sisters didn't seem to be imitating any specific characters from Frozen, they would fit right into the magical winter wonderland of the movie.