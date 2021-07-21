Selena Gomez Birthday Special: From 'We don't talk anymore' to 'Bad Liar' - best songs

Selena Marie Gomez is a world famous Hollywood pop-singer and actress. She has been in the spotlight ever since she rose to prominence as a young actor for her winsome role as Alex Russo in Disney television series Wizards of Waverly Place and a pop singer.

She celebrates her 29th birthday on July 22.

She paved her way into the music industry with her band Selena Gomez & the Scene, an electronic-influenced pop band with whom she released three successful albums. She has also undertaken several film acting endeavours.

Gomez forged a solo career with many hit songs and three subsequent solo albums, Stars Dance (2013), Revival (2015) and Rare (2020), all of which debuted atop the Billboard 200. She has sold millions of albums worldwide to her legions of fans. Her large fanbase on social media is reflective of her charisma and at one point she was the most followed individual on Instagram.

As a Hollywood star, she is an epitome of tenacity and talent, from the wide range of her career to her massively followed personal life to her diagnose of persona illness, she has fought with her circumstances coming out stronger and more powerful.

Gomez has also worked in other ventures such as makeup, clothing, handbag and fragrance industries, and built a production company named July Moonhead Productions. She was also known for her philanthropic work with UNICEF, which appointed her as a goodwill ambassador in 2009.

Here are some of her most streamed songs:

1. Selena Gomez - Hands To Myself