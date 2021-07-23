Sean Penn won't return to 'Gaslit' Watergate Series unless everyone on production is vaccinated

In an ultimatum issued to the makers of upcoming series "Gaslit", Hollywood star Sean Penn has said that he will not resume work on the show until the entire cast and crew receive COVID-19 vaccines.

The studio behind the Starz series, NBCUniversal, mandated this week that vaccinations are compulsory in "Zone A", which constitutes the cast and those who come in close proximity.

However, Penn has put his foot down on vaccinations for everyone on the set as he believes that the NBCUniversal's decision is inadequate.

According to Deadline, the 60-year-old actor has offered to facilitate the mandatory-for-all vaccination effort, free of charge, through his nonprofit organisation Community Organized Relief Effort.

Penn features in "Gaslit", an anthology series from Starz, along with Julia Roberts.